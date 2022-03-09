Maine drops universal masking recommendation for public schools

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services is no longer recommending universal masking inside public schools and for child care providers.

The change in policy took effect Wednesday, though many schools had already decided to make masks optional. Others, like Westbrook schools, made the change on Wednesday.

In announcing the policy change earlier this month, DHHS officials cited a stability in new COVID-19 cases, reduced hospitalizations and reduced school outbreaks and absenteeism as factors in the decision.

According to the Maine Department of Education, as of March 3, only five schools in Maine were listed as being in COVID-19 outbreak status.

As of Tuesday, March 8, the Maine Center for Disease Control said there were 142 people in Maine hospitals who had COVID-19, a significant drop from the peak of 436 in January.

“Maine people now have more tools to make decisions based on their own assessments of risk,” said Nirav D. Shah, Director of the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in a press release on Wednesday. “Recent trends are encouraging, and for some individuals and communities, masking may be a smart way to limit the impact of COVID-19.”

Maine has not had an indoor masking requirement for any setting, including schools or child care facilities, since June 2021 – instead recommending that these locations follow COVID-19 guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Local school districts still have the authority to implement mask policies if they wish.

