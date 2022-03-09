Maine Democrats say they are working to bring down the energy costs

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine Democrats say they are working to bring down the energy cost for residents.

They held a press conference on Wednesday to talk about their plan which focuses on providing direct relief to consumers.

They also want to make existing relief programs available now for working families and seniors.

They would also create a stakeholder group they say would make sure rate increases won’t spike in the future.

”Lawmakers shouldn’t hesitate to make sure heating assistance programs actually work for Maine people. It’s about cutting red tape and providing some much needed relief while we work together to solve the larger more complicated problems,” said Sen. Chip Curry, D-Waldo.

They are planning on holding public hearings on the proposed bills soon.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.