Maine defeats NJIT to advance to America East Final

Maine moves onto the title game, 72-48 over NJIT, where it will host UAlbany on Friday at 5 p.m.
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Black Bears will have an opportunity to pair their America East regular season championship with a conference tournament crown.

Maine opened with a 21-8 lead after the first quarter and never looked back against the NJIT Highlanders..

Alba Orois led the Black Bears in scoring and tied with Maeve Carroll for the team lead in assists as Maine scored 31 points off turnovers and 40 points in the paint.

“We work hard, and now we’re proving that the work we’re doing has some results,” said Orois, 20 points, seven assists.

Maine will host UAlbany on Friday at 5 p.m. in the championship game. The Great Danes defeated Vermont, 67-54, in the second semifinal.

