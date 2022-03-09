Maine COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on the decline

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations remain on the decline here in Maine.

The Maine CDC reports 131 people are hospitalized with the virus, down 12 from Tuesday.

29 are in critical care and 10 are on ventilators.

The Maine CDC reports 226 new cases.

Two deaths were removed from the records because the Maine CDC says they did not meet the criteria for being COVID-related.

A little more than 1,000 new vaccinations were given out on Tuesday.

