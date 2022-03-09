Advertisement

Maine Community College System take masking protocols into their own hands

The MCCS updating its masking protocols to align more so with community-based conditions.
By WMTW
Published: Mar. 9, 2022
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Community College System announced a shift in masking protocols today.

The MCCS updating its masking protocols to align more so with community-based conditions.

Each president at Maine’s seven community colleges will now be held responsible for determining and announcing current protocols for their community, rather than a single, universal masking protocol.

“It may be that one college does not require masks while another continues to require them,” MCCS President David Daigler said. “Each president needs to decide the appropriate masking protocol for their community.”

Daigler announced that presidents will refer to state and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, as well as recommendations form health care professionals to determine the best local, community-based conditions to address updated masking protocol.

