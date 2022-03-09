Light Snow Along The Coast Tonight. Brighter & Warmer Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Very light snow showers will graze the coast and could extend as far inland as just north & west of I-95. Snow totals will be light with most areas only expected a few flakes or a coating to an inch on grassy surfaces. Roadways could see minor accumulations, but mainly look to just become wet from the snow. Snow showers should clear out by midnight and skies will partially clear into early Thursday. Lows tonight will drop down into the 20s.

Thursday will have partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be warmer ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Friday will have increasing clouds ahead of a storm system for Saturday. Still anticipating mild temperatures Friday in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Our next weather maker will arrive late Friday night through Saturday. Type of precipitation will really depend on where the low tracks. If it moves northwards, a better chance of rain, if it moves south, then a better chance of snow. Latest model data has inland areas expecting a mix of rain and snow with the mountains seeing the best potential of accumulating snow. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Saturday for Inland areas only due to the threat of accumulating snow. Some spots north and west of Greenville and Millinocket could easily see a foot of snow or more. Totals will quickly taper off as you get south of Greenville and Millinocket. In the span of just a few miles south could mean the difference from a few inches of snow to upwards of a foot.

Along the coast, rain is expected. Rain could be heavy at times with rainfall amounts that could reach 1-2″.

As the low departs, colder air will be drawn in and any rain will change to snow. Temperatures will plummet as highs on Saturday will be in the 30s & 40s with highs on Sunday that will be below freezing. It will be breezy no matter what as the pressure gradient is expected to tighten. Temperatures will rebound back to the 30s & 40s by Monday of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Light snow for the first half of the night south & east of I-95. Accumulations of less than an inch. Lows will drop into the 20s with a lighter southwesterly wind.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with areas of rain along the coast, snow/rain mix inland. Highest snow accumulations in the mountains. Breezy with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Windy with MUCH colder highs in the 20s and low 30s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 40s.

