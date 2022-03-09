Have you checked your vehicle for recalls?

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s National Vehicle Recall Week and the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety wants you to make sure your vehicle is fit for the road.

The bureau’s director tells TV5 that annually, only 75% of the vehicles that need to be recalled actually are.

It’s a very simple process that involves you inputting your vehicles VIN number into a website.

“You enter that 17 digit number in there and it tells you immediately if you have any open recalls on your vehicle. If you do have one then you just call your local dealership, you make an appointment to let you know if they have the parts right then or if you have to wait for parts, and then they’ll call you back and they’ll fix it for free when they have the part,” said Lauren Stewart, Maine Bureau of Highway Safety director.

Stewart also asks that people spread the word about recall week to make sure others take advantage and get those vehicles fixed if needed.

