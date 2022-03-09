Group holds vigil in Bangor, calls for peace in Ukraine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Activists held a vigil in Downtown Bangor Wednesday afternoon calling for peace in Ukraine.

Members of the Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine gathered in front of City Hall holding signs and singing songs.

Organizers say they want the United States to work on negotiations to stop the violence.

They’re also calling for the withdrawal of Russian military from Ukraine, and for a stop to the militarization of the region.

Their half-hour vigil prompted honks of support from many of the cars passing by.

“I hope people are pro peace and not just, ‘Who’s gonna win the war? Who’s gonna lose the war?’ I think what we want to do is -- there are millions, literally millions, of people in Ukraine right now, two million plus, as refugees. We want to make sure that refugee status ends, and the best way to do that is to end the fighting,” said Larry Dansinger, Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine.

The group is also calling for an end to sanctions that hurt the Russian people.

They fear that suffering may lead Russians to strengthen their support for their government and further widen the gap between Russians and the West.

