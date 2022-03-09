Advertisement

Group holds vigil in Bangor, calls for peace in Ukraine

By Brittany McHatten
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Activists held a vigil in Downtown Bangor Wednesday afternoon calling for peace in Ukraine.

Members of the Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine gathered in front of City Hall holding signs and singing songs.

Organizers say they want the United States to work on negotiations to stop the violence.

They’re also calling for the withdrawal of Russian military from Ukraine, and for a stop to the militarization of the region.

Their half-hour vigil prompted honks of support from many of the cars passing by.

“I hope people are pro peace and not just, ‘Who’s gonna win the war? Who’s gonna lose the war?’ I think what we want to do is -- there are millions, literally millions, of people in Ukraine right now, two million plus, as refugees. We want to make sure that refugee status ends, and the best way to do that is to end the fighting,” said Larry Dansinger, Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine.

The group is also calling for an end to sanctions that hurt the Russian people.

They fear that suffering may lead Russians to strengthen their support for their government and further widen the gap between Russians and the West.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park
ALS may not have been the journey Tammy Michaels expected but it’s the one she’s taken on with...
Ahead of surgery, Bangor woman shares what life is like with terminal illness
Three Hancock County residents are facing felony drug trafficking charges after a bust on...
Three Hancock County residents arrested, charged with felony drug trafficking
Police Lights
Washington County man arrested for father’s murder
Spectrum customers in the Bangor area will soon see faster download speeds.
Spectrum doubles internet starting speeds in Bangor

Latest News

Smoke detector
Daylight Saving Time reminder from Red Cross to change smoke detector batteries
Ahead of their centennial celebration in 2024, the Rockland Rotary Club wants to unveil an...
Rockland Rotary starts funding for inclusive playground
County by county breakdown of newly releaesed coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
253 newly recorded COVID cases, 2 additional deaths
A gas station in Springfield, Illinois.
Maine gas prices drop for the first time in weeks
Maple Sunday Weekend is March 26th and 27th.
Governor Mills to kick-off Maine Maple Season