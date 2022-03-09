Governor Mills addresses rising Maine gas prices

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The calls from Mainers to help reduce the cost at the pump are being heard by Governor Mills.

At an event Tuesday, she addressed the steep rise in prices and what she says she’s doing to ease the pain at the pump for Mainers.

Mills was asked about the proposal from Republican Representative Laurel Libby to suspend the state’s 30-cent gas tax for the rest of the year.

She said that decision is now in the hands of the legislature - but she is open to ideas.

She added - if approved by the legislature - direct payments to Maine taxpayers are intended to help out with both gas prices, and inflation, too.

”My supplemental budget is proposing to address that in many, many ways,” said Governor Mills. “First of all, by giving money back to the people who sent it to us. Getting cash back in people’s pockets now, so they can spend it on higher prices for fuel, groceries and such. I am willing to look at all potential avenues of to address this as immediate and as efficient as we can to get money back in the pocketbooks of people.”

Her likely opponent, former Governor Paul LePage, said Tuesday he supports reducing the gas tax by 50% for the next 90 days.

He’s also calling on the Maine Turnpike Authority to cut tolls by 50% for the same duration of time.

