Foxcroft Academy’s Austin Seavey commits to Husson football

Seavey helped the Ponies capture the Class D State Football Championship in his senior season
By Ben Barr
Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - Foxcroft Academy quarterback Austin Seavey knew he wanted to play college football when he stepped on a high school field.

“Ever since then, I just knew that I wanted an extra four years or however much time I could get past high school football. I knew that if I was able to put in enough work I thought I could get to where I wanted to be,” said Seavey.

Seavey had a unique recruiting path to the Husson Eagles.

“I had to do a lot of the reaching out to them. Whether it was on Twitter, calling them, email, stuff like that. I really got my tape out there to try to get my name out there to all levels from DIII-DI and NAIA all across the country,” said Seavey.

He’s excited about working towards the school’s fifth-year master’s program in business, and he said the Eagles’ system on the field is a great fit too.

“They have been really successful these past few years under Coach Nat Clark. They run their program the right way. They throw the football quite a bit. Football-wise, it made a lot of sense too. Financially, it made the most sense out of all the other schools,” said Seavey.

Seavey said the Eagles are getting a quarterback who puts in the time.

“They’re getting a really good leader, and they’re getting a winner. They’re getting a kid who will get other guys involved in extra work. I’ll put in all the extra time in the weigh room, on the field, watching film, in the classroom, and all that stuff. I’ll also be a leader to get other guys to be able to do the same thing,” said Seavey.

Seavey helped the Ponies capture the Class D State Football Championship in his senior season.

