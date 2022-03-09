Advertisement

Ellsworth restaurant will donate portion of proceeds to World Central Kitchen

Provender in Ellsworth
Provender in Ellsworth(WABI)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A restaurant in Ellsworth is hoping to help those who are hungry and suffering in Ukraine

Provender Kitchen and Bar will be donating 15% of all sales on Friday and Saturday to World Central Kitchen.

That’s a non-profit currently serving hot meals to those in need at eight different crossings along the Ukraine border.

Provender Kitchen and Bar still has a few reservations open for both days, and take-out orders are welcome.

”Watching all week on the news, and being a parent and watching all these families be displaced, and half of them being children, we wanted to do something where we could try to send something their way. There’s a lot of ways to do it. We thought helping with food being from World Central Kitchen was the best way to go about it,” said Daron Goldstein, Provender chef and owner.

Provender Kitchen and Bar also has a link to donate to World Central Kitchen on its Facebook page.

To make a reservation for this weekend or to place a take-out order, visit eatprovender.com.

