Dry & Seasonable This Afternoon, Thursday Looks Nice

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A quiet afternoon on tap as skies remain mostly cloudy with a few breaks of sun possible. Temperatures will top off in the low to mid-30s for highs this afternoon. Low pressure passing to our south this evening will graze areas from around Bangor to the coast with some light snow and snow showers this evening and early tonight otherwise the bulk of the storm will stay offshore. These areas could pick up a coating to an inch of accumulation which could lead to some slippery roads this evening. Any light snow and snow showers will move early tonight with partial clearing expected late. Overnight lows will drop to the 20s.

Our Thursday looks good with a mix of sun and clouds and highs mainly in the 40s. More clouds will move in for our Friday. It’ll be a dry and seasonable day with high temperatures in the mid-30s to low 40s. Low pressure will move into the region Saturday. Data is coming into better agreement with taking the low near the Maine Coastline. This will result in snow and mixed precipitation falling across the northern half of the state with more rain and possibly some mix for areas closer to the coast. It’s still very early but it looks like the heaviest snow will fall north and west of Greenville and Millinocket with some spots possibly seeing a foot or more especially across Northern Aroostook County. Snowfall amounts will drop off quickly as you head southward with little to nothing expected south of Greenville and Millinocket. Snowfall accumulations/precipitation types will all be dependent on the track of the storm so keep an eye out for updates as the weekend approaches and we fine tune the details. Precipitation will taper off Saturday night as the storm pulls away from the area. It will be drier, brighter, breezy and colder on the backside of the storm Sunday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s and a gusty northwest wind making it feel colder. Drier and milder weather returns for Monday and Tuesday.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Light wind will become south 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Light snow and snow showers possible for areas closer to the coast with a coating to 1″ of accumulation possible. Partial clearing late. Lows between 21°-28°. Light south wind.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs between 38°-48°. Southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Snow/mix likely north and rain likely south. Highs in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds, breezy and colder. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

