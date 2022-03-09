Consumers react to rising gas prices

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Have you filled up your gas tank recently?

Prices have seen a steady increase over the last few weeks, and show no sign of stopping.

The average price of gas in Maine reached an all-time high Tuesday- $4.19 a gallon.

We stopped by several local gas stations in Bangor Tuesday, and they were plenty busy.

Suddenly feeling pain at the pump - customers told us what the state should do to lower costs.

”My thoughts are, we could fix this pretty quick. I mean, we’ve got all the oil we need right here in America. Why did we want to pay somebody else to give us the oil? It’d be a pretty simple switch.”

“That trickles down because the customers who buy the products that we deliver all across America, they have to pay more for the product.”

“What we should work on is bioenergy and biodiesel. I think that’s the best opportunity at the moment. The price is going to rise but if you can produce more biodiesel, which is definitely a big thing in Maine right now, - and now they have Timber HP that’s starting - that’s definitely the best next opportunity.”>

The totals we saw on average topped $50 for regular - and reached as high as $150 for a diesel tank.

