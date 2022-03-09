Advertisement

Consumers react to rising gas prices

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:36 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Have you filled up your gas tank recently?

Prices have seen a steady increase over the last few weeks, and show no sign of stopping.

The average price of gas in Maine reached an all-time high Tuesday- $4.19 a gallon.

We stopped by several local gas stations in Bangor Tuesday, and they were plenty busy.

Suddenly feeling pain at the pump - customers told us what the state should do to lower costs.

”My thoughts are, we could fix this pretty quick. I mean, we’ve got all the oil we need right here in America. Why did we want to pay somebody else to give us the oil? It’d be a pretty simple switch.”

“That trickles down because the customers who buy the products that we deliver all across America, they have to pay more for the product.”

“What we should work on is bioenergy and biodiesel. I think that’s the best opportunity at the moment. The price is going to rise but if you can produce more biodiesel, which is definitely a big thing in Maine right now, - and now they have Timber HP that’s starting - that’s definitely the best next opportunity.”>

The totals we saw on average topped $50 for regular - and reached as high as $150 for a diesel tank.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Janet Mills (File)
Governor Mills addresses rising Maine gas prices
The school will use money from the federal pandemic relief fund to pay for the debt forgiveness.
Maine university forgives millions in student debt
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
ALS may not have been the journey Tammy Michaels expected but it’s the one she’s taken on with...
Ahead of surgery, Bangor woman shares what life is like with terminal illness
Former Gov. Paul LePage responded to the governor's announcement after a press conference in...
LePage reacts to Mills reelection campaign announcement

Latest News

Maine Democrats say they are working to bring down the energy cost for residents.
Maine Democrats say they are working to bring down the energy costs
Ending the use of flavored Tobacco products brought advocates and supporters to the State House...
Advocates, supporters of bill to stop sale of flavored tobacco products gather in Augusta
Maine roads
Have you checked your vehicle for recalls?
Crews are currently assessing the situation, according to Versant.
Versant offering new ‘budget billing’ program
ALS may not have been the journey Tammy Michaels expected but it’s the one she’s taken on with...
Ahead of surgery, Bangor woman shares what life is like with terminal illness