Advertisement

Drug enforcement agents seize cocaine, firearms from Buxton man

Agents say they found 76 grams of crack cocaine and two firearms, one of which has been stolen.
Agents say they found 76 grams of crack cocaine and two firearms, one of which has been stolen.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 5:11 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Buxton man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say they seized more than $7,600 worth of cocaine.

Eighteen-year-old Kelly-Klaus Sahabo was arrested on Wednesday as he left his home.

Over the past few months, Maine drug enforcement agents say they conducted undercover purchases of crack cocaine from Sahabo at his home as well as different locations in Cumberland and York counties.

Agents say they found 76 grams of crack cocaine and two firearms, one of which has been stolen.

They say they also found more than $3,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Bail for Sahabo was set at $500.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park
ALS may not have been the journey Tammy Michaels expected but it’s the one she’s taken on with...
Ahead of surgery, Bangor woman shares what life is like with terminal illness
Spectrum customers in the Bangor area will soon see faster download speeds.
Spectrum doubles internet starting speeds in Bangor
Three Hancock County residents are facing felony drug trafficking charges after a bust on...
Three Hancock County residents arrested, charged with felony drug trafficking
Matthew Milliken
Trenton man accused of running over man, holding woman against her will

Latest News

Experts discuss rise in Maine domestic violence cases, share resources
Experts discuss rise in Maine domestic violence cases, share resources
Friends, community rallying to support former owner of Specialty Sweets in cancer battle
Local woman holding community event to support friend battling cancer
Police Lights
Washington County man arrested for father’s murder
(Source: GrayDC).
Rep. Golden calls on Biden for emergency use of Defense Production Act to boost U.S. oil production
Workers install solar panels at the site of the Darling's project in Brewer
Darling’s, ReVision Energy nearing completion of Brewer solar project