Drug enforcement agents seize cocaine, firearms from Buxton man

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Buxton man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say they seized more than $7,600 worth of cocaine.

Eighteen-year-old Kelly-Klaus Sahabo was arrested on Wednesday as he left his home.

Over the past few months, Maine drug enforcement agents say they conducted undercover purchases of crack cocaine from Sahabo at his home as well as different locations in Cumberland and York counties.

Agents say they found 76 grams of crack cocaine and two firearms, one of which has been stolen.

They say they also found more than $3,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Bail for Sahabo was set at $500.

