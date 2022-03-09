Bangor woman uses Airbnb to get money to family in Ukraine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - How can you help someone on the ground in Ukraine right now?

That’s a question a Bangor woman found an answer to.

She’s joined a growing group of people using Airbnb.

“People using Airbnb as a mechanism to send funds to people of Ukraine directly,” said Lisa Sturgeon.

Sturgeon saw posts on social media of people using this approach.

“Airbnb, if you’re not familiar, has started this whole campaign. You know, jumping on the fact that people were using Airbnb to help get funds directly to those in the Ukraine. They’ve waived all of their fees associated with booking, so those are no longer a barrier to donate,” said Sturgeon. “Looking at different accommodations in the Ukraine that obviously the people booking would not be going to stay. It’s just as a mechanism for funneling funds. And, I stumbled upon this family in Odessa, Ukraine, and they were the same age roughly as my husband and I. But, what really got me was the fact that their son was born the same year that our son was born, and so immediately, you know, I could see myself in their situation and sympathize with that directly.

She booked for a few nights sending the family around $100 U.S. dollars.

“I reached out, and I, you know, I just said, thinking of you, my son’s the same age, you know, I can only imagine what you’re going through. And, the mom responded back with a picture of her son and her husband heading to a shelter in Odessa saying that they were safe and that they appreciated the funds that we were giving them, and then they had raised $11,000 within roughly a 24 hour period,” said Sturgeon.

Since the weekend, that total has grown to $25,000.

“They’re still safe, which is fantastic. And, they’re giving the funds to those that really need it the most in the Ukraine right now,” she said. “Accommodation has raised $25,000, and the average night is about $40. So, I’m not alone in this, you know, movement, which is, you know, great. It’s all about getting money to people that need it the most as quickly as possible. As as a global economy, from what we’ve experienced the last two years, it’s a really unfortunate time for children. And, if we can give any sort of level of comfort to those families, it goes a long way.”

