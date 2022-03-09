Advertisement

Advocates, supporters of bill to stop sale of flavored tobacco products gather in Augusta

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:20 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ending the use of flavored Tobacco products brought advocates and supporters to the State House in Augusta on Wednesday.

They are in support of a bill that would stop all sales of flavored tobacco products statewide.

The group says it’s the flavor that hooks children and get them to use tobacco and possibly become addicted.

“So if we were able to ban the sale of all flavored products throughout Maine I think that it would significantly impact the amount of children that were interested in started to started to develop a nicotine addiction,” said Amanda Gagnon, pediatrician.

Bangor and Portland have both passed an ordinance ending the sale of flavored tobacco products in each city.

This bill will prohibit the sales of flavored tobacco products statewide.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tristin Lawrence, 25, will have a pacemaker put in his heart after he went into cardiac arrest...
Stranger saves father in cardiac arrest at trampoline park
ALS may not have been the journey Tammy Michaels expected but it’s the one she’s taken on with...
Ahead of surgery, Bangor woman shares what life is like with terminal illness
Three Hancock County residents are facing felony drug trafficking charges after a bust on...
Three Hancock County residents arrested, charged with felony drug trafficking
Police Lights
Washington County man arrested for father’s murder
Spectrum customers in the Bangor area will soon see faster download speeds.
Spectrum doubles internet starting speeds in Bangor

Latest News

Smoke detector
Daylight Saving Time reminder from Red Cross to change smoke detector batteries
Ahead of their centennial celebration in 2024, the Rockland Rotary Club wants to unveil an...
Rockland Rotary starts funding for inclusive playground
County by county breakdown of newly releaesed coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
253 newly recorded COVID cases, 2 additional deaths
A gas station in Springfield, Illinois.
Maine gas prices drop for the first time in weeks
Maple Sunday Weekend is March 26th and 27th.
Governor Mills to kick-off Maine Maple Season