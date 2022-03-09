Advocates, supporters of bill to stop sale of flavored tobacco products gather in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ending the use of flavored Tobacco products brought advocates and supporters to the State House in Augusta on Wednesday.

They are in support of a bill that would stop all sales of flavored tobacco products statewide.

The group says it’s the flavor that hooks children and get them to use tobacco and possibly become addicted.

“So if we were able to ban the sale of all flavored products throughout Maine I think that it would significantly impact the amount of children that were interested in started to started to develop a nicotine addiction,” said Amanda Gagnon, pediatrician.

Bangor and Portland have both passed an ordinance ending the sale of flavored tobacco products in each city.

This bill will prohibit the sales of flavored tobacco products statewide.

