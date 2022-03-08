Winds Decreasing Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will continue to build into the northeast tonight. As this happens, the pressure gradient will weaken, and winds will diminish this evening. Winds will still be out of the WNW around 5-10 mph. Skies will be clearing overnight, and temperatures will fall into the teens & 20s. It will feel colder during the first half of the night due to the stronger winds.

Wednesday will start off with mostly sunny skies, but clouds will increase as two areas of low pressure will pass to our north & south. Highs Wednesday will stay mainly in the 30s, but a few areas along the coast could reach 40°. Winds will shift out of the south at 5-15 mph. The low that will pass to our south will graze the coast. This will bring the potential for light snow along the coast Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Snowfall accumulations will be light with totals ranging from a coating to up to an inch. The low passing to the north could also bring light snow to northern areas with totals less than an inch possible.

Thursday will have partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be warmer ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Friday will have increasing clouds ahead of a storm system for Saturday. Still anticipating mild temperatures Friday in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Our next weather maker will arrive late Friday night through Saturday. Type of precipitation will really depend on where the low tracks. If it moves northwards, a better chance of rain, if it moves south, then a better chance of snow. Latest model data has inland areas expecting a mix of rain and snow with the mountains seeing the best potential of accumulating snow. A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued for Saturday for Inland areas only due to the threat of accumulating snow.

Coastal areas will either see all rain or a mix of rain and snow, but again will be dependent on track of low. If the low moves farther south, then coastal areas could be added to the First Alert Day.

As the low departs, colder air will be drawn in and any rain will change to snow. Temperatures will plummet as highs on Saturday will be in the 30s & 40s with highs on Sunday that will be below freezing. It will be breezy no matter what as the pressure gradient is expected to tighten. Temperatures will rebound back to the 30s & 40s by Monday of next week.

TONIGHT: Skies clearing, and winds will diminish. Lows in ranging from the upper single digits to the low 20s. WNW wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, clouds increasing by the afternoon. Highs in the 30s with a southerly wind at 5-15 mph. Areas of light snow possible along the coast and across the far north by the evening. Snow accumulations will stay less than an inch.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with areas of rain & snow. Breezy with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Windy with MUCH colder highs in the 20s and low 30s.

MONDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

