Advertisement

Waterford man injured in crash Tuesday morning

A Waterford man is in critical condition after a crash Tuesday morning in Waterford.
A Waterford man is in critical condition after a crash Tuesday morning in Waterford.(Oxford County Sheriff's Office)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERFORD, Maine (WABI) - A Waterford man is in critical condition after a crash Tuesday morning in Waterford.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Valley Road.

Police say the car 32-year-old Keith Barboza was driving left the road and hit a tree.

They say he was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Barboza was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the investigation revealed drugs and excessive speed were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights road
Name of person killed in Corinth crash released
Medical examiner releases official cause of death for Maine woman shot by police (File)
Medical examiner releases official cause of death for Maine woman shot by police
Gas prices
Maine lawmaker proposes suspending state’s gas tax for year
Money
Maine man wins $1 million in the lottery
Two people dead and two in the hospital after crash in Hanover

Latest News

John Williams
Man sentenced for killing Somerset County sheriff’s deputy appeals for second time
Senators Susan Collins and Angus King
Maine senators react to Biden’s announcement to cease imports of Russian energy products
Whitney Messier has been battling Cystic Fibrosis for most of her life. The 34-year-old isn't...
Maine woman battling cystic fibrosis starts non-profit to help others battling the disease
Milk pouring into a glass
Organic dairy co-op offers membership to 80 Northeast farms