Waterford man injured in crash Tuesday morning

WATERFORD, Maine (WABI) - A Waterford man is in critical condition after a crash Tuesday morning in Waterford.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Valley Road.

Police say the car 32-year-old Keith Barboza was driving left the road and hit a tree.

They say he was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Barboza was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the investigation revealed drugs and excessive speed were factors in the crash.

