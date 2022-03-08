Waterford man injured in crash Tuesday morning
WATERFORD, Maine (WABI) - A Waterford man is in critical condition after a crash Tuesday morning in Waterford.
It happened around 8 a.m. on Valley Road.
Police say the car 32-year-old Keith Barboza was driving left the road and hit a tree.
They say he was partially ejected from the vehicle.
Barboza was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.
Police say the investigation revealed drugs and excessive speed were factors in the crash.
