Advertisement

University of Maine given prestigious research designation

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine has been designated an R1 institution.

The designation comes from the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education and highlights the school’s commitment to research.

That was among the topics hit on by President Joan Ferrini-Mundy in her annual State of the University address.

She notes this designation will boost the school’s status globally and will help attract elite students and faculty.

“Special thanks to our remarkable faculty and staff who are committed to making a difference in this area. They are doing just that. And, that is the main reason why we’re being recognized with this national designation that applies to fewer than 4% of universities,” said Ferrini-Mundy.

During the speech, Ferrini-Mundy also discussed working throughout the pandemic.

She says the school is happy with both their enrollment and retention numbers which mirror previous pre-pandemic years.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Janet Mills (File)
Governor Mills addresses rising Maine gas prices
The school will use money from the federal pandemic relief fund to pay for the debt forgiveness.
Maine university forgives millions in student debt
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
ALS may not have been the journey Tammy Michaels expected but it’s the one she’s taken on with...
Ahead of surgery, Bangor woman shares what life is like with terminal illness
Former Gov. Paul LePage responded to the governor's announcement after a press conference in...
LePage reacts to Mills reelection campaign announcement

Latest News

Maine Democrats say they are working to bring down the energy cost for residents.
Maine Democrats say they are working to bring down the energy costs
Ending the use of flavored Tobacco products brought advocates and supporters to the State House...
Advocates, supporters of bill to stop sale of flavored tobacco products gather in Augusta
Maine roads
Have you checked your vehicle for recalls?
Crews are currently assessing the situation, according to Versant.
Versant offering new ‘budget billing’ program
ALS may not have been the journey Tammy Michaels expected but it’s the one she’s taken on with...
Ahead of surgery, Bangor woman shares what life is like with terminal illness