University of Maine given prestigious research designation

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine has been designated an R1 institution.

The designation comes from the prestigious Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education and highlights the school’s commitment to research.

That was among the topics hit on by President Joan Ferrini-Mundy in her annual State of the University address.

She notes this designation will boost the school’s status globally and will help attract elite students and faculty.

“Special thanks to our remarkable faculty and staff who are committed to making a difference in this area. They are doing just that. And, that is the main reason why we’re being recognized with this national designation that applies to fewer than 4% of universities,” said Ferrini-Mundy.

During the speech, Ferrini-Mundy also discussed working throughout the pandemic.

She says the school is happy with both their enrollment and retention numbers which mirror previous pre-pandemic years.

