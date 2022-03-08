Advertisement

Oceanside Mariners celebrate Class B State Girls Basketball Championship

The Mariners earned a comeback 31-28 win over Hermon to win the championship
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Oceanside Mariners needed the entire roster, top to bottom, to step up to win the Class B State Girls Basketball Championship.

“Everyone on our team can step in and help when we need them, which is a big thing because you need a whole team,” said Abby Waterman, junior forward.

“Everyone really needs to be locked in on their job and blocking cutters. You can’t give them anything easy. You have to make them really work for everything. We really had to focus on that and not letting them get the easy things,” said Bailey Breen, freshman forward.

The Hermon Hawks made it tough in the Final, but the Mariners always believed.

“Even when we were down by a lot, I just had a feeling that we were going to come back and win it. Probably right out of halftime when we made those two threes, it just really set the tone for the rest of the half,” said Anna Kingsbury, senior guard.

Now they’ll be the talk of the town just like the 1992 boys championship team.

“It feels really special to be able to accomplish this Gold Ball. It’s been 30 years, so it will be pretty cool to hear 2022 from now on,” said Emily Sykes, junior guard.

“We’re all so close to each other. We love each other like family. That bond is just what really helps us push through these tough games. It’s amazing. We’ve been working for this our whole lives. I can’t even put it into words,” said Audrey Mackie, junior guard.

