Advertisement

Newborn found dead on side of road in Memphis

Officers found the deceased baby, who appeared to be full term, on the side of the road. They...
Officers found the deceased baby, who appeared to be full term, on the side of the road. They say it was wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag.(Gray News)
By Hannah Wallsmith and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating the death of a newborn that was found on the side of the road in Memphis, Tennessee.

Officers found the deceased baby Sunday in the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road, WMC reports.

Police say the baby, who appeared to be full term, was wrapped in a towel and placed in a bag.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators are asking for anyone with information to please come forward.

You can submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights road
Fatal crash in Corinth Monday morning
Gas prices
Maine lawmaker proposes suspending state’s gas tax for year
Two people dead and two in the hospital after crash in Hanover
Money
Maine man wins $1 million in the lottery
The joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday,...
Joro spiders likely to invade entire east coast

Latest News

According to AAA, the highest prices in Maine were in Cumberland, York and Oxford counties.
Gas prices soar to all-time record high in Maine
FILE - The logo for Royal Dutch Shell appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York...
Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil, natural gas
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Trial next for 4 accused in Michigan governor kidnap plot
President Joe Biden’s trip Tuesday to Fort Worth, Texas, is personal — a chance to talk with...
On Texas trip, Biden to call for more health care for veterans
Press Secretary Jen Psaki discusses President Joe Biden's trip to Texas to focus on veterans'...
Psaki discusses Biden's visit to Texas