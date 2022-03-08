Mills joins ‘Women in Leadership Panel’ at EMCC

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Just hours after officially announcing her run for re-election, Gov. Janet Mills paid a visit to Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor.

Mills took part in a Women in Leadership Panel, hosted by EMCC’s Student Life Department.

On this International Women’s Day, the panelists tried to pave the way for future Maine leaders to follow in their footsteps.

“Leadership isn’t confined to elected office. You can be a leader in your classroom, in your workplace, in your job. You can be a leader by listening to other people,” said Mills.

Mills spent an hour Tuesday speaking with students at EMCC.

Her message to the majority female audience: Maine women are needed in the workforce, especially in non-traditional occupations.

“When I was district attorney for three counties in Maine, I was on the national board of the DAs. I would be one woman in 500 people at these conferences and the men would always turn to me and say, ‘Could you make me a cup of coffee?’ I know what stereotypes are like, and I know how to move beyond them. And I hope I got that message across,” said Mills.

Joining Mills on the “Women in Leadership Panel”: Tracie Travers and Marwa Hassanien.

Travers serves as vice president of Jobs for Maine’s Graduates, while Hassanien is Northern Light Health’s director of diversity and chair of the Bangor School Board.

“Do not let fear be a factor. Don’t let it stop you. Every single day I’m terrified. I was terrified coming here! But I push myself and I challenge myself and I think it’s really important that each and every one of you doesn’t let your diversity or your diverse backgrounds or anything really stop you,” said Hassanien.

“I knew I needed to go to college. Well, then when I was 16, I had my daughter. So that could have really deterred a lot of people but for me, I brought my daughter to college with me,” said Travers.

Child care, healthcare, and education were common topics.

Through a question and answer session, Mills made clear: while there’s still progress to be made, she believes Maine has made strides in becoming a place where everyone can go far, regardless of gender.

“You can do it and you can do it in this state! And the State of Maine is here to help you get what you need to succeed in our state,” said Mills.

