Medical examiner releases official cause of death for Maine woman shot by police

By WMTW
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine State Medical Examiner is releasing the official cause of death for Kourtney Sherwood, 37, who was shot by police in Topsham last week.

“The cause and manner of death for Kourtney Sherwood are listed as ‘gunshot wound of head’ and ‘homicide,’ said Lindsey Chasteen, Office Administrator for the Chief Medical Examiner.

No other information was released.

Sherwood is the 85th person killed by a Maine police officer since 1995.

The incident is the 23rd shooting involving police currently under investigation by the Maine Attorney General.

