Man sentenced for killing Somerset County sheriff’s deputy appeals for second time

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man sentenced to life in prison for killing a Somerset County Sheriff’s Deputy, appealed to Maine’s Supreme Judicial Court for a second time on Tuesday.

Thirty-three-year-old John Williams is seeking a new trial after prosecutors allegedly withheld evidence about an arresting officer’s disciplinary record.

Williams was convicted of killing Corporal Eugene Cole in Norridgewock in 2018.

His attorney argues knowing the officer faced disciplinary action for withholding information about the force used by another officer would have been useful information in the trial.

The state argues the information was not relevant to the case.

”Disciplinary records would have had a significant effect on the credibility of the witnesses who reported or testified at trial regarding the level of assaults and threats that happened and would have given more credibility to our arguments that it was much more significant,” said Verne E. Paradie, attorney representing Williams.

“The fact that a law enforcement officer was disciplined for an internal reporting violation is not exculpatory, or impeaching, or otherwise relevant or admissible at trial. As we know now, it’s undisputed that well before the suppression hearing and the trial, John Williams had all the facts about what happened in the woods when he was apprehended for the murder of Corporal Eugene Cole,” said Leanne Robbin, representing State of Maine.

In order for a new trial to take place, the court has to decide the information withheld about the officer could have produced a different outcome.

The court will issue a written decision at a later date.

His first appeal was denied by the high court in 2020.

