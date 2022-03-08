Maine woman battling cystic fibrosis starts non-profit to help others battling the disease

STETSON, Maine (WABI) - Whitney Messier of Stetson has been battling cystic fibrosis for most of her life. It is a lung disease that often results in the need for a lung transplant.

She got both her lungs replaced, but now she needs a kidney.

The 34-year-old is not letting her diagnosis slow her down.

TV5 last spoke to Whitney in November 2021.

At the time, she shared with us her dreams of starting a travel docuseries called ‘Whitney Who.’

She was traveling in an RV with her friends, seeing the country, and sharing her world with everyone on social media.

“I really hope to show people that you can do things you want to do or love to do,” she told TV5.

We spoke with Whitney over the phone on Friday, March 4.

She is currently at Mass General Hospital in Boston.

She has been in and out of their care since we last spoke to her. In early February she tested positive for COVID-19.

“I was hot. I was cold. I was achy,” she said. “Maybe three or four days in from COVID, I noticed my lungs were getting junky.”

Still recovering from that experience, she is also working on her non-profit - ‘January Thirty-1st’ - her “lungaversary” as she likes to call it.

“In 2018, on January 31, I got my double lung transplant and got a second chance to live,” she said.

That day also reminds her of her sister, Shea.

“Nine years to the day, to the hour, and almost to the minute that they were sewing me up, giving me a second chance at life; my sister was taking her last breath,” Messier posting that message to TikTok in January.

Through the non-profit she hopes to educate, inspire, and advocate for patients with cystic fibrosis, suffering from kidney failure, and those in need of a transplant.

“I’m just trying to turn that day and that date into something magical, something people think about and think of good things happening and giving and loving people. I just want to turn any negativity into a positive because that is exactly what my sister would have done,” she explained.

Countless friends and family have tried to donate a kidney to Whitney, but for one reason or another, they have been unsuccessful.

Whitney has been on dialysis for two-and-a-half years.

“The longer you’re on dialysis, the less time they think you’ll survive after a transplant,” she said.

It will be three years in April that she has been listed for a kidney transplant.

“The wait times have pretty much doubled,” she said. “I think any transplant, but specially kidneys, because people with kidney failure can live on dialysis for a long time. They don’t consider kidney transplants as important.”

If you would like to find out if you can be a kidney donor, you can go to Whitney’s website to see if you are a match.

There you can also learn more about her documentary: ‘Whitney Who.’

In late March they plan to start a crowdfunding campaign to ask for contributions for the documentary.

The goal is to get it finished and out to the world as soon as possible.

