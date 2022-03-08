Maine senators react to Biden’s announcement to cease imports of Russian energy products

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senators Angus King, I-Maine, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, applauded President Joe Biden’s announcement to cease the import of Russian energy products including oil and gas.

King said, in part:

“Over the last week, I’ve heard from many Maine people who’ve called for an end to Russian energy imports, want to see more pressure on Vladimir Putin, and are willing to pay a bit more at the pump to help Ukraine fight for their freedom.

While this decision will increase gas prices temporarily, it is a small price to pay compared to the sacrifices we are watching the Ukrainian people make every day.”

Collins said, in part:

“We must continue working with European allies to reduce dependence on Russian energy.

“Rather than turning to authoritarians in the Middle East and South America, we should immediately boost U.S. energy production to lower the soaring price of gas and heating oil.”

