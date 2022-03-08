Maine lawmakers propose bill that could reduce racial profiling

PORTLAND, Maine (PORTLAND PRESS HERALD) - State lawmakers are considering a bill that would ban police from pulling over people for minor offenses.

The move is aimed at reducing or preventing racial profiling in the state.

The proposal would eliminate what are called pre-textual traffic stops - stops for minor offenses that can become an investigation into something else.

The proposal would decrease offenses like not wearing seat belts, having expired registrations or inspections, or having faulty plate lights.

According to the Portland Press Herald, police and other critics of the proposal testified last week at a Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee hearing saying that if certain offenses become a low priority, it would make the roads more dangerous.

Copyright 2022 Portland Press Herald. All rights reserved.