LePage reacts to Mills reelection campaign announcement

Former Gov. Paul LePage responded to the governor's announcement after a press conference in Falmouth Tuesday morning.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST
FALMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - The reelection campaign announcement from Gov. Janet Mills sets up a likely contest against former Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican and a rival of Mills during her time as the attorney general.

LePage responded to the governor’s announcement after a press conference in Falmouth Tuesday morning.

“This campaign is gonna be about two things: it’s going to be about faith, freedom and trust versus power, control and mandates. That’s what we’re gonna be. And the other thing’s going to be about economy, bringing the economy back,” said LePage.

LePage officially launched is re-election campaign last September.

