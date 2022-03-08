LePage reacts to Mills reelection campaign announcement

FALMOUTH, Maine (WABI) - The reelection campaign announcement from Gov. Janet Mills sets up a likely contest against former Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican and a rival of Mills during her time as the attorney general.

LePage responded to the governor’s announcement after a press conference in Falmouth Tuesday morning.

“This campaign is gonna be about two things: it’s going to be about faith, freedom and trust versus power, control and mandates. That’s what we’re gonna be. And the other thing’s going to be about economy, bringing the economy back,” said LePage.

LePage officially launched is re-election campaign last September.

