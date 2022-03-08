Advertisement

Island community rallies to save puppy in Ohio and bring her to Maine

Of the one-hundred and twenty people who donated to Tootsie's rescue, one-hundred and ten of them were from MDI, where she now has a chance to live a full and happy life.(Bryan Sidelinger)
By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST
MOUNT DESERT ISLAND, Maine (WABI) - A few months ago, a dog breeder in Tennessee was set to euthanize an eleven-week old cocker spaniel puppy that suffered from a rare congenital heart defect called Persistent Right Aortic Arch. The puppy instead ended up at a shelter in Ohio, but her prognosis for survival was still bleak.

Now, that puppy has a forever home in Maine, and it took an island to get it done.

Christopher Walsh and Jeffrey Mohr of Mount Desert Island had been fundraising to help sheltered dogs for years when they heard about Tootsie, at the time a three month old cocker spaniel with PRAA.

“What it is,” Walsh explained, “is a ligament that grows over the esophagus, so they’re not able to swallow solid food.”

The price tag for surgery? $6,500.

“So, I put out a small fundraiser on Facebook,” said Walsh. “It was a five dollar fundraiser, so I just asked for five dollars, and we raised the $6,500 in thirty-six hours.”

Of the one hundred and twenty donors, one hundred and ten were from MDI. Even though it wasn’t in the original plan, Walsh and Mohr decided to adopt Tootsie and bring her to the island.

“The captain came out, and she got her little Delta wings,” Walsh laughed. “I actually told him that she preferred another airline’s first class accommodations. He just turned around and walked away, and I felt foolish. But he came back and told her she was a Delta dog now and pinned it to her little bandana.”

Now that she’s home, Walsh said the island that helped save Tootsie has embraced her as one of their own.

“They know her name. They may not sometimes know me, but they already know Tootsie. I’ve sneaked her into the grocery store, and it’s almost impossible to get out. We hear people yell, ‘Hi, Tootsie!’ as we drive by, and I’ll look at the rearview mirror, and I’m like, ‘I have no idea who that is.’ “It happens on a daily basis. If we went downtown right now, you find people that would want to talk to Tootsie.”

Because she’s a dog, Tootsie won’t ever really know how many people came together to help save her. But Walsh knows. He says they’re both forever thankful.

“I don’t know how to express my gratitude. It’s an amazing feeling. It’s a great community to live in. We’re very lucky.”

Walsh has another fundraiser going for a dog also sheltered in Ohio.

To donate, go to the Columbus Cocker Rescue Facebook Page.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

