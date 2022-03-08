Gov. Janet Mills officially launches reelection bid

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Gov. Janet Mills officially launched her reelection campaign Tuesday morning.

She made the announcement in an email and video released at 7 a.m. In it, she said “In just three years, we have accomplished so much. We have expanded health care, fully funded public schools, conserved our lands and waters, and tackled a global pandemic better than nearly every other state in the nation. But I’m running for reelection because there is so much left to do. It’s time to invest in you, the people of Maine. You are what moves us forward, what makes us strong. And from expanding child care, to building more housing, to increasing broadband, to providing free community college, to helping Maine people fight inflation, I’m going to have your back. You deserve every ounce of hard-won progress we have achieved, and you have earned all the progress yet to come.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Sources tell WMTW that Mills will submit her signature petitions to qualify for the ballot later this week. The deadline to submit those petitions is March 15.

Mills, a Democrat, is serving her first term as governor and is the first woman to hold the office in Maine. She previously served as Maine Attorney General, as a member of the Maine House of Representatives and as a district attorney.

She defeated Republican Shawn Moody and Independents Terry Hayes and Alan Caron in the 2018 general election.

She is expected to face Republican former Gov. Paul LePage in the general election this year. LePage, who served two terms before Mills, submitted his signature petitions in February and was quickly certified to be on the primary ballot. He announced his intentions to run last year.

LePage is scheduled to make a policy announcement Tuesday morning, just hours after Mills’ official campaign announcement.

Maine GOP Chair Dr. Demi Kouzounas released a statement reacting to Mills’ announcement saying, “The choice between Gov. Mills’ failed policies and Gov. LePage’s successful policies couldn’t be more clear. Mills locked down schools and businesses from her imperial perch. Mills supports increasing Mainers’ costs during this time of record-high inflation. Mills’ policies led to less access to health care in our rural and urban areas. Gov. LePage will bring needed, welcome change in our state. He’ll help our economy grow and flourish rather than punishing small businesses. He’ll work with parents to empower children rather than marching to the tune of the teacher union bosses. And he’ll give Mainers hope that they don’t have to worry about Mills’ heavy-handed, bumbling government intruding on their daily lives.”

You can read her full statement below.

Saying “There Is So Much Left To Do”, Governor Mills Announces Run For Reelection

In her announcement, the Governor applauds Maine people and says she wants to continue to move Maine forward

FARMINGTON – Governor Janet Mills announced today she is running for reelection. In a video announcing her campaign, the Governor praised the people of Maine and the accomplishments of the past three years while saying there is much work left to be done.

The video – entitled “Letters” – features hand-written letters that Maine people wrote to Governor Mills during the pandemic; letters that the Governor credits with helping lift her spirits during the most difficult times. The Governor often spent nights at the Blaine House writing back to the hundreds of Maine people who wrote to her, letting them know that she appreciated them, that she believed in Maine people, and that they were resilient and would make it through.

“Through difficult and dangerous times, you have shown that Maine is stronger than we ever could have imagined. Our goals since the beginning of this unprecedented challenge have been to save lives and livelihoods, and – thanks to you – we’ve succeeded better than virtually every state in the nation,” said Governor Janet Mills. “We have accomplished so much, but I’m running for reelection because there’s so much left to do. It’s time to invest in you, the people of Maine. You are what moves us forward, what makes us strong.”

“You deserve every ounce of hard-won progress we’ve achieved, and you’ve earned all the progress yet to come,” she continued. “Together, we will move Maine forward.”

In the past three years, Governor Mills has led Maine through a public health crisis, achieving some of the best results in the nation, and her Administration, working in a bipartisan manner with the Legislature, has made historic progress on behalf of Maine, including:

In the coming weeks and months, the Governor is determined to provide Maine people with relief from inflation by giving back half of the State’s surplus in the form of $750 inflation relief checks, securing free community college for pandemic-impacted students, and tackling the state’s longstanding workforce shortage through her Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan to build a strong economy with good-paying jobs across the state.

As Governor Mills said during her State of the State, Maine’s economy is making a comeback, with GDP not only fully bouncing back but surpassing pre-pandemic projects, the unemployment rate falling from pandemic highs, unemployment claims returning to pre-pandemic levels, Maine’s population growing at the second fastest rate in New England and seventh fastest in the nation, and Maine’s credit ratings being reaffirmed.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.