Gas prices soar to all-time record high in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The average price for a gallon of gas in Maine reached an all-time record high Tuesday. According to AAA, the average was $4.19 per gallon, an increase of 10 cents from the day before and five cents higher than the previous record set in 2008.

Overall, that is a jump of 57 cents in the last week and 65 cents in the last two weeks. A year ago at this time, the average in Maine was $2.70.

According to AAA, the highest prices in Maine were in Cumberland, York and Oxford counties on Tuesday while the lowest prices were in Piscataquis and Penobscot counties.

The average price in the Portland metro area was $4.23, setting a new record for a second day in a row.

The statewide average for diesel was $4.83, which was still slightly below the record high of $4,90 set on July 20, 2008.

Companies in Maine who offer delivery services say the rising gas prices may force them to add fees.

“We will have to consider what the fees look like eventually. If it goes over five dollars or continues going up, that will make things difficult,” said Jud Blake, General Manager for 2DineIn.

Some companies are reducing their delivery area in order to reduce mileage and gas consumption.

Trucking companies also say costs will likely have to be passed along to consumers as the cost of moving freight goes up.

“Unfortunately, that’s going to be passed on to the consumer, you know, our customers are going to have to raise their rates to be able to secure trucks from us,” said David Berlin, operations manager for Casco Bay Transportation. “It’s really affecting everyone.”

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.