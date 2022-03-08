Advertisement

Former Franklin County assistant DA charged in connection with alleged marijuana operation admits to destroying evidence

By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Franklin County assistant district attorney charged in connection with an alleged illegal $13 million marijuana operation in western Maine has admitted to destroying evidence.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Kayla Alves pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of tampering with documents.

Alves and 12 others, including several public officials, were charged in connection with the marijuana operation.

Alves had tipped off a former Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy that he was under investigation and then deleted those text messages.

She faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 fine when sentenced.

