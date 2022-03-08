East Machias kayak fisherman competes on national stage

EAST MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - East Machias’s Rod Merritt has returned from the 2022 Bassmaster Kayak Series Championship in Anderson, S.C.

Merritt placed in the bottom third of the standings (WABI)

He said he enjoyed going up against the competition in the high-profile event.

“You really, really have to be on top of your game and have a good day to have a finish in an event like that. This is the World Championship, basically. You get to meet some incredible people,” said Merritt.

Merritt placed in the bottom third of the standings.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.