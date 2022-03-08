Advertisement

East Machias kayak fisherman competes on national stage

He said he enjoyed going up against the competition in the high-profile event
By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST
EAST MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - East Machias’s Rod Merritt has returned from the 2022 Bassmaster Kayak Series Championship in Anderson, S.C.

“You really, really have to be on top of your game and have a good day to have a finish in an event like that. This is the World Championship, basically. You get to meet some incredible people,” said Merritt.

Merritt placed in the bottom third of the standings.

