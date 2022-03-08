Advertisement

Diversified Ink Flash Bash day raises money for Ukrainian people

By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Money will soon be on its way to the people of Ukraine thanks to the charitable work of one local business.

Diversified Ink held one of its Flash Bash events on Tuesday, bringing in waves of customers to its doors.

No appointment was needed as three of the studio’s newest artists set out to show off their work and contribute to those in need in eastern Europe.

With each new tattoo inked, a percentage of the profits went towards relief funds for the Ukrainian people.

“When we first decided to do this, it was an excellent opportunity to get our junior artists out there and show the public the work that they like to do, you know, and give them an opportunity to do it,” said Jason Drake, the manager of Diversified Ink

The Receptionist Nicole Jennosa commonly known as “Red” added: “Later in the year, in November, I know we do a lot of stuff for veterans and things like that. So based on the climate and stuff that’s happening right now, our shop manager chose to do some donations to people of Ukraine just to help out for what’s going on right now.”

Tuesday’s Flash Bash was one of many the studio does each year. You can follow them on Facebook to find out more and when their next event will be if you missed this one.

