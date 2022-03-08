Deputy saves 4 dogs from burning house in Glenburn

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials say no one was hurt in a fire Tuesday morning at a home in Glenburn, including the family’s four dogs.

Multiple fire crews got to the home around nine on Lakeview Road.

They say strong winds caused the fire to spread from a vehicle outside to the exterior of the house.

However, they say since they were able to get there quickly there was only minimal damage.

And thanks to the quick thinking of one deputy, the whole family is walking away unharmed.

”There were four dogs that were trapped inside the building. Deputy Boyd from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office was able to kick the door of the house and make the rescue on those dogs while we were tending to the fire,” said Chris Lavoie, Glenburn fire chief.

The cause of the fire is bring investigated.

