Advertisement

Deion Sanders has 2 toes amputated after medical setback

FILE - Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first...
FILE - Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders calls out to his players during the first half of an NCAA college football against Edward Waters in Jackson, Miss., Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Deion Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots stemming from a previous surgery. The Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer revealed the severity of his foot injury in an upcoming episode of his “Coach Prime” documentary series that will air Tuesday night, March 8, 2022, on Barstool Sports.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Deion Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots stemming from a previous surgery.

The Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer reveals the severity of his foot injury in an upcoming episode of his “Coach Prime” documentary series.

Sanders was hospitalized for around a month in the middle of last season when the Tigers finished 11-2.

The latest episode of his series features Sanders dealing with a life-threatening medical situation that put him in the intensive care unit and how his team prepared for games in his absence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights road
Name of person killed in Corinth crash released
Medical examiner releases official cause of death for Maine woman shot by police (File)
Medical examiner releases official cause of death for Maine woman shot by police
Gas prices
Maine lawmaker proposes suspending state’s gas tax for year
Money
Maine man wins $1 million in the lottery
Two people dead and two in the hospital after crash in Hanover

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury selection begins in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
LIVE: Biden remarks on VA health benefits
In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden listens during a secure video...
Biden bans Russian oil, warns of higher prices at US pumps
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union meet ahead of deadline to salvage 162-game season
A study found that concussions may increase the risk of mental health issues in kids.
Concussions may increase risk of mental health issues in kids, study finds