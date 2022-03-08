Advertisement

Colleges and universities in Maine may be getting additional resources to prevent sexual misconduct.(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Colleges and universities in Maine may be getting additional resources to prevent sexual misconduct.

Senate President Troy Jackson held a public hearing earlier today that introduced legislation to support a bill that aims to increase prevention of sexual misconduct on college campuses. Jackson worked with the “Every Voice Maine Coalition” on the bill.

The group of students and survivors are currently active in 12 states.

The bill will also invest in long-term resources to support survivors and gather additional data on sexual violence on college campuses.

Several students who partnered with Jackson on this legislature spoke about their support of the bill. Those who opposed the bill also gave their testimonies.

”Right now, students survivors have one option report to Title Nine. However, only some 5% of students will decide to do that. So for the remaining 95% of students, their list of options have run out,” said Lily James, co-executive director on the Every Voice Coalition.

“This bill creates the misimpression that our colleges do not already provide protections for students and employees who have experienced sexual violence, intimate partner violence or stalking. In reality, the community colleges already provide a broad range of support,” said Becky Smith with Maine Community College System.

If passed, Maine would be the sixth state to approve an “Every Voice Coalition” bill.

