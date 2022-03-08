Brighter, Breezy & Chilly Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Strong low pressure over the Maritimes combined with high pressure building into New England will result in a tight pressure gradient over the state today. This will produce a gusty, northwest wind for our Tuesday with gusts to 40-45 MPH possible throughout the day. The strong northwest wind will usher some colder air into the region today as well. Lingering clouds will give way to partly to mostly sunny skies for the day with highs in the mid-20s to near 30° north and low to mid-30s elsewhere. Wind chills will feel like it’s in the upper single numbers to mid-teens north and upper teens to mid-20s elsewhere. Skies will be mostly clear tonight and the wind will diminish early tonight. Overnight lows will drop back to the teens to near 20° for most spots.

A couple areas of low pressure will approach the area Wednesday, one passing to our north and one passing to our south. These will bring some more cloudiness into the region for our Wednesday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with seasonable temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will top off in the 30s to near 40°. The storm passing to our south may be close enough to graze coastal areas with some light snow or snow showers Wednesday night and early Thursday morning which could result in a quick coating to an inch or so of accumulation during the nighttime hours. Thursday looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs mainly in the 40s. More clouds will move in for Friday as our next storm system approaches. It’ll be a dry day with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Low pressure will move into the region Saturday. The question is... what track will the low take? Some of the data takes the storm on a more northerly track which would result in a warmer solution, and in turn, a mainly rain event while some of the other data takes the storm further south, closer to the Maine coast resulting in a colder solution with snow and rain/snow mix across the north and mainly rain closer to the coast. This colder solution would result in accumulating snow across at least the northern half of the state with several inches of snow possible. Stay tuned for updates as the weekend approaches.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and chilly. Highs between 26°-36°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 40-45 MPH possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear and diminishing wind. Lows between 9°-20°. Wind becoming light and variable.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s to near 40°. Light wind will become south 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain/snow likely north and rain likely south. Highs in the 40s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.