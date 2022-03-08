Black Bears preparing for Hockey East tournament run

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s Hockey East Tournament run will start on the road against the Merrimack Warriors.

The Black Bears and Merrimack Warriors will drop the puck Wednesday at 7 p.m. (WABI)

A difference maker for any hockey club come tournament time can be between the pipes.

Matthew Thiessen just helped the Black Bears upset No. 14 Boston University, 8-1, and now he’s got his sights set on the postseason.

“The whole time through it all I’ve been taking it day by day just trying to stay positive and work hard to get better at something every single day. I’ve been taking that in and keeping that same mindset. Obviously, we’re playing a good team in Merrimack but just do the same preparation that I have been. I’m looking forward to coming out and trying to do whatever I can to help the team win on Wednesday,” said Thiessen, junior goaltender.

The Black Bears and Warriors will drop the puck Wednesday at 7 p.m. You can watch the game on CollegeSportsLive.com.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.