Advertisement

$6M in grants to boost Maine’s forest industry

Logs
Logs(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - More than 200 forest companies in Maine will receive $6 million in grants through a state initiative looking to invigorate one of the state’s oldest industries.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Tuesday the grants will be administered by the Maine Technology Institute and will mostly go to companies that have 10 employees or fewer.

She says most will support rural logging and trucking companies that were hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights road
Name of person killed in Corinth crash released
Medical examiner releases official cause of death for Maine woman shot by police (File)
Medical examiner releases official cause of death for Maine woman shot by police
Gas prices
Maine lawmaker proposes suspending state’s gas tax for year
Money
Maine man wins $1 million in the lottery
Two people dead and two in the hospital after crash in Hanover

Latest News

Police lights road
Name of person killed in Corinth crash released
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
565 newly recorded COVID cases, 2 additional deaths according to Maine CDC
The proposal would eliminate what are called pre-textual traffic stops.
Maine lawmakers propose bill that could reduce racial profiling
Coming Together to Solve Maine's Housing Crisis- a three part special report
Coming Together to Solve Maine’s Housing Crisis- Part Three