$6M in grants to boost Maine’s forest industry

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - More than 200 forest companies in Maine will receive $6 million in grants through a state initiative looking to invigorate one of the state’s oldest industries.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said Tuesday the grants will be administered by the Maine Technology Institute and will mostly go to companies that have 10 employees or fewer.

She says most will support rural logging and trucking companies that were hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

