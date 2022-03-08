Advertisement

565 newly recorded COVID cases, 2 additional deaths according to Maine CDC

231,285 total coronavirus cases since pandemic began nearly two years ago
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 565 new cases of coronavirus. This number reflects information gathered since Saturday.

There are also two new deaths- one each in Androscoggin and Oxford counties.

809 new vaccinations were given out Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard. 442 of those were booster shots.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights road
Fatal crash in Corinth Monday morning
Gas prices
Maine lawmaker proposes suspending state’s gas tax for year
Two people dead and two in the hospital after crash in Hanover
Medical examiner releases official cause of death for Maine woman shot by police (File)
Medical examiner releases official cause of death for Maine woman shot by police
Money
Maine man wins $1 million in the lottery

Latest News

The proposal would eliminate what are called pre-textual traffic stops.
Maine lawmakers propose bill that could reduce racial profiling
Coming Together to Solve Maine's Housing Crisis- a three part special report
Coming Together to Solve Maine’s Housing Crisis- Part Three
Mills is the 75th person to serve as governor of the state.
Gov. Janet Mills launches reelection bid, vows to keep Maine moving forward
According to AAA, the highest prices in Maine were in Cumberland, York and Oxford counties.
Gas prices soar to all-time record high in Maine