565 newly recorded COVID cases, 2 additional deaths according to Maine CDC

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 565 new cases of coronavirus. This number reflects information gathered since Saturday.

There are also two new deaths- one each in Androscoggin and Oxford counties.

809 new vaccinations were given out Monday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard. 442 of those were booster shots.

