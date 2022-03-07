Stephen King documentary films in Orono

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono played the role of film set on Monday.

“King on Screen,” a documentary on the film adaptations of Stephen King’s work, is shooting in town.

Some creepy clientele were at Leadbetters Monday.

“I thought there are a lot of documentaries about Stephen King. There are some great adaptations that have been made such as the Stand, the Green Mile, Shawshank. So, I was thinking that it could be interesting to have this look on the cinema,” said Daphne Baiwir.

Baiwir is directing “King on Screen.”

“Stephen King has a great relationship with the cinema as is the most adapted author actually. So yeah, I thought that could be a great angle to to meet those directors and to talk with them about Stephen King,” said Baiwir.

One of those directors was on set Monday.

“I’ve directed more Stephen King adaptations than anyone, and it is humbling and something that I’m really proud of,” said Mick Garris.

Garris’ King credits include the TV miniseries “The Stand” and “The Shining” and the films “Sleepwalkers” and “Riding the Bullet.” On this day, he was the one in front of the camera.

“A blind man, a figure from one of the over 200 stories written by Stephen King. Daphne, the director is putting in all kinds of Easter eggs from all of his stories,” said Garris.

Another of those Easter eggs will be Miko Hughes.

“Yeah, it’s an interesting concept for a documentary. Daphne’s interviewing directors from a lot of the major Stephen King films, and there’s going to be a segment, I think, in the beginning that’s kind of a collage of references. There’s going to be a lot of cool cameos, and they asked me to be a part of it, and it seems like a fun project,” said Hughes.

Miko famously played Gage in Pet Sematary.

“I think the part that I played in Pet Sematary as a whole was powerful because it had supernatural elements, but the horror in it was was a familiar horror that could happen to anyone is, you know, a loss of a loved one in the family, which I think struck a chord, or, you know, it hit really hard with people, and so it’s memorable,” said Hughes.

An example of the work that will be highlighted throughout the documentary.

“I think King writes in a very cinematic sense, regardless, but it’s also based on people that the writing that he does is so human, and so identifiable, you know, and it’s everyday people, too. It’s not just elites. It’s not just people of a certain financial level, but he really understands the blue collar world, the real world, the pain and suffering that people go through, the joys and the happiness they go through. But, he also is able to convey fears that are universal that we all have regardless of our status in life,” said Garris.

The director says the plan is to enter it into film festivals and release it in theaters in the fall.

