Snow, Mix & Rain Developing This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will continue to push towards Western New England this afternoon then through Central Maine during the night tonight. As the storm approaches, precipitation will develop from west to east across the state by early to mid-afternoon. Precipitation will fall as rain from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln southward while areas to the north see more mixed precipitation and wet snow. Temperatures will fall a bit this afternoon as precipitation arrives with most locales in the 30s to near 40°. Snow and mix will continue across the north tonight with rain elsewhere. Expect the snow, mix and rain to taper off from west to east across the state after midnight tonight. Areas from Rangeley to Jackman to Greenville, Millinocket and Houlton northward could see a coating to an inch or two of heavy, wet snow tonight while areas across Northern Aroostook County will see 2″-5″ by late tonight. Overnight lows will drop back to the mid-20s to around 30° north and low to mid-30s elsewhere. Northwest winds will pick up after midnight with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

High pressure will begin to build into New England on Tuesday. This will help to dry us out and brighten us up for our Tuesday. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Tuesday with highs near 30° north and 30s elsewhere. It’ll be breezy Tuesday too with a northwest wind gusting to 30 MPH at times. High pressure will bring us some pleasant weather midweek. Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 30s to near 40°. Temperatures look a bit milder Thursday with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s under a mix of sun and clouds. Friday looks decent too with increasing clouds as our next weathermaker approaches. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy. Rain developing, rain/snow mix developing north of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln. Highs between 37°-46°, falling a bit as the afternoon progresses. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Snow and mix north of Dover-Foxcroft and Lincoln, rain elsewhere. Snow, mix and rain will taper off from west to east after midnight. Lows between 25°-34°. Wind will become west/northwest 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible after midnight.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs between 29°-39°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 30 MPH possible.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-30s to near 40°.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

