Skowhegan celebrates first State Girls Basketball Championship

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Skowhegan’s first girls basketball state championship was an accomplishment years in the making.

The River Hawks defeated Greely, 60-46, for the Class A Gold Ball (WABI)

“It’s the best feeling ever. I can’t explain it. It’s something I’ve wanted since fourth grade, so to have it happen with a group like this is really special,” said Jaycie Christopher, senior guard.

But first, the River Hawks had to get through Greely in the title game.

“Realizing we have each other and we’re all in this together helped us play all together. I think during the fourth quarter that’s when we realized this was real and it was so exciting,” said Reese Danforth, senior forward.

The players are happy to bring the Gold Ball back for their fans.

“The support is unreal. We have people coming to Portland and our away games and home games. It means a lot to our town,” said Annabelle Morris, freshman forward/guard.

The River Hawks were motivated from the seniors to the underclassmen.

“Our chemistry is just amazing, and being Jaycie’s senior year we all knew how hard she worked and the effort she put in that she wanted to make it happen. We all pulled together and did that for her. We knew it was our year. We had to prove it and make it happen. We did that,” said Maddy Morris, sophomore forward/guard.

Skowhegan’s championship team will be able to come back for years to come with memories.

“It feels really nice considering how much we know about the 1998 championship boys team. That could be us someday, so that’s nice,” said Aryana Lewis, junior forward.

