Sen. King calls for continued domestic production of COVID-19 tests, protective equipment

Maine State House (File)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Senator Angus King is calling on the Biden Administration to continue domestic production of COVID-19 tests and protective equipment.

King wants to make sure our country continues exercising its Defense Production Act in order to respond to pandemic developments including new variants of the virus.

The senator believes the federal government and manufacturers like Abbott Labs in Southern Maine should continue working together to prepare for whatever the the next public health crisis might be.

