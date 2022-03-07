Rain/Snow Mix Tonight. Becoming Breezy

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will continue to move towards the region tonight. There will be a brief lull in the precipitation before another round arrives by late evening. Rain will fall from Dover-Foxcroft towards Lincoln and southwards while areas north of that line will continue to see snow. Additional snowfall accumulations will be highest over Aroostook County where an additional 2-4″ will be possible. South of The County, most areas can expect less than an inch. Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid 20s over the north and will stay near freezing farther south. Some areas could see some potential refreezing which could lead to icy roads late tonight into early Tuesday.

As the low moves to our east after midnight, the pressure gradient will tighten, and winds will increase and shift out of the northwest. Winds will gust anywhere from 30-40 mph with the strongest winds expected Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, winds will still be breezy, but will be gusting up to 30 mph.

Winds increase after midnight and shift out of the WNW. Gusts through early Tuesday will be upwards of 40 mph. (WABI)

High pressure will begin to build in by Tuesday afternoon. This will help to clear out the cloudy cover and highs will stay in the 30s. High pressure will stay in place Tuesday night through the first part of Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon expect a mixture of sun & clouds with highs ranging from the upper 30s to the low 40s.

A disturbance will pass just to our south on Thursday & Friday. This will bring some additional cloud cover and some coastal areas could see light precipitation. Temperatures will warm for Thursday and Friday as most should expect highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Our next weathermaker will arrive late Friday night through Saturday. Type of precipitation will really depend on where the low tracks. If it moves northwards, a better chance of rain, if it moves south, a better chance of snow. It will be breezy no matter what as the pressure gradient is expected to tighten. Highs on Saturday will approach the 50° mark. Cold air will surge in behind the low and temperatures will drop for Sunday as highs will struggle to reach the freezing mark. Temperatures will rebound back to the 30s & 40s by Monday of next week.

TONIGHT: Areas of rain south with snow north. Lows in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s. Winds increase after midnight. NW wind 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds in the morning with increasing sun by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s north to upper 30s near the coast. Still breezy, NW wind gusting near 30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy skies with areas of rain & snow. Breezy with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Still breezy with MUCH colder highs in the 20s and low 30s.

