Advertisement

Police: Couple stabbed to death riding bikes home in Fla.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young decries the 'gruesome' slaying of a couple who were on a bike ride. (Source: WESH/CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) - Police are investigating a double slaying.

A husband and wife went out for a bicycle ride and were attacked on their way back home early Sunday morning,

They were found on the side of the road stabbed to death and with their throats slashed, an attack Police Chief Jakari Young described as “vicious and gruesome.”

It happened in a residential area very close to where popular Bike Week events were taking place.

Investigators don’t think it was part of a robbery and don’t have any suspects.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people dead and two in the hospital after crash in Hanover
Maine Senator warns of Russian Cyber Attacks
Bethel couple charged after exposing baby to Fentanyl
Police lights
19-year-old dead following crash in North Berwick
More than 1,000 homes are affected by the evacuation orders and the Florida Department of...
More than 1,000 homes evacuated as wildfire spreads in the Florida Panhandle

Latest News

An inmate at DuPage County Jail shows off where he is getting his gang tattoo covered up.
Rehabilitation program offers gang tattoo removal for inmates
New Brunswick releases plan to open border with Maine
Maine receiving funding to help modernize five land ports of entry
A boat carrying hundreds of migrants runs aground in Florida.
Boat carrying Haitian migrants grounds off the Florida Keys
Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young decries the 'gruesome' slaying of a couple who were...
Chief: Slaying of couple 'vicious and gruesome'