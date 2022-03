ORONO, Maine (WABI) - There will be a 12-hour parking ban in sections of Downtown, Orono on Monday.

The ban will last from 7 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

It is to facilitate the filming of a Stephen King documentary.

No parking will be allowed on Mill Street between Main and Pleasant Streets.

Parking will also be restricted in some surrounding areas.

