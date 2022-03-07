Advertisement

One of five charged in Machias murder pleads not guilty

23-year-old Nathanial Kerruish was charged in January with felony murder and robbery.
23-year-old Nathanial Kerruish was charged in January with felony murder and robbery.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office tells us one of the five men charged in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old in Machias has pleaded not guilty.

23-year-old Nathanial Kerruish was charged in January with felony murder and robbery.

He was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse Monday afternoon.

Police say 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of New York was killed in a drug-related shooting in Machias last November.

Kerruish, who’s from Machias, is the first person from Maine charged in the case.

Three others are from Massachusetts and one is from New Hampshire.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people dead and two in the hospital after crash in Hanover
Police lights road
Fatal crash in Corinth Monday morning
Maine Senator warns of Russian Cyber Attacks
Bethel couple charged after exposing baby to Fentanyl
Police lights
19-year-old dead following crash in North Berwick

Latest News

Maine State House (File)
Sen. King calls for continued domestic production of COVID-19 tests, protective equipment
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Robert Campbell, 39, is charged with...
Maine man charged in deadly crash
Attorney General Aaron Frey
Maine’s AG supports nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court
Coming Together to Solve Maine's Housing Crisis- a three part special report
Coming Together to Solve Maine’s Housing Crisis- Part One