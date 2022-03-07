One of five charged in Machias murder pleads not guilty

MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Attorney General’s Office tells us one of the five men charged in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old in Machias has pleaded not guilty.

23-year-old Nathanial Kerruish was charged in January with felony murder and robbery.

He was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse Monday afternoon.

Police say 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero of New York was killed in a drug-related shooting in Machias last November.

Kerruish, who’s from Machias, is the first person from Maine charged in the case.

Three others are from Massachusetts and one is from New Hampshire.

