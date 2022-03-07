Milo man accused of murdering infant son pleads not guilty
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The Milo man charged with murdering his infant son last August pleaded not guilty on Monday, according to a Piscataquis County court clerk.
Twenty-eight-year-old Reginald Melvin was indicted in January for the murder of 1-month-old Sylus Melvin.
Additional court records have been sealed.
Melvin continues to be held on $250,000 bail.
He’s due in court again in May.
Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.