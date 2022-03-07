Advertisement

Milo man accused of murdering infant son pleads not guilty

Reginald Melvin
Reginald Melvin(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The Milo man charged with murdering his infant son last August pleaded not guilty on Monday, according to a Piscataquis County court clerk.

Twenty-eight-year-old Reginald Melvin was indicted in January for the murder of 1-month-old Sylus Melvin.

Additional court records have been sealed.

Melvin continues to be held on $250,000 bail.

He’s due in court again in May.

